TEL AVIV, June 3 Mizrahi Tefahot Bank said on Wednesday it accepted pre-commitments worth 1.8 billion shekels ($467 million) in an offering of bonds to institutional investors.

Israel's fourth-largest bank said it plans to offer up to an additional 500 million shekels worth of bonds to the public in the coming days.

Demand for its bonds from institutional investors reached about 3 billion shekels, the bank said.

Mizrahi is offering three series of bonds with durations of 7, 10 and 15 years, the latter of which is linked to the consumer price index. ($1 = 3.8548 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)