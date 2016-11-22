JERUSALEM, Nov 22 (Reuters) -

* Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel's third-largest bank, said on Tuesday it will raise its dividend payments in 2017 to 30 percent of quarterly net profit from 15 percent.

* It said it has already received approval from Israel's banking regulator to adjust its dividend policy. It will examine the possibility of increasing the dividend further in 2018, subject to regulatory approval.

* The updated policy is part of a new five-year strategic plan approved by the bank's board.

* Mizrahi, Israel's largest mortgage lender, targets to present on average return on equity of 11.5 percent in 2021.

* It aims for an efficiency ratio of below 60 percent, reaching 55 percent in 2021.

* (Reporting by Steven Scheer)