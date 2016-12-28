JERUSALEM Dec 28 The board of Bank Mizrahi , Israel's third-largest lender, has approved a plan that calls for the early retirement of 300 workers through the year 2021 at a cost of 300 million shekels ($78 million).

* The cost of the plan will be incurred in the 2016 year end report and it is expected to save the bank 70 million shekels a year, Mizrahi said on Wednesday.

* Israel's banking regulator last year ordered banks to become more efficient and expects the banking system to save at least 1 billion shekels a year starting in 2020 from redundancies, branch closures and using more technology.

($1 = 3.8495 shekels)