JERUSALEM Dec 24 Mizrahi-Tefahot,
Israel's fourth-largest bank, said on Wednesday it planned to
achieve a return on equity (ROE) of 13 percent by the end of
2017, lower than an initial goal of 14.5 percent.
Israel's largest mortgage lender with a market share of 36
percent cited slower than expected economic growth, near-zero
inflation and very low interest rates as weighing on its bottom
line.
It also blamed the regulatory environment, in which the Bank
of Israel has required lenders to raise equity in respect to
their housing loan portfolios.
Mizrahi-Tefahot, which had an ROE of 12 percent in the third
quarter, had originally set out its five-year plan in July 2012.
The bank said that starting in the first quarter of 2015, it
would pay a dividend of up to 15 percent of net profit through
2016. In 2017, it will seek to raise the payout to up to 40
percent of net profit.
In the third quarter, Mizrahi-Tefahot posted a record profit
of 304 million shekels ($77 million).
($1 = 3.9298 shekels)
