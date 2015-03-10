JERUSALEM, March 10 Israel's top mortgage lender, Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, reported a larger than expected decline in quarterly profit, weighed down by a wider credit loss provision to protect against growth in consumer loans.

Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel's fourth-largest bank, said on Tuesday it made a profit of 213 million shekels ($53 million) in the fourth quarter, down from 252 million a year earlier and below 226 million shekels forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Its provision for credit losses jumped to 150 million shekels from 5 million in the final three months of 2013, while net interest income rose to 846 million from 784 million even as Israeli interest rates declined last year.

In late 2014, Israel's banking regulator ordered banks to raise their provisions for credit losses in consumer loans due to fast growth in household lending.

Mizrahi-Tefahot is Israel's largest mortgage lender with an average market share of about 34 percent. It said bank loans to the public increased 6.5 percent in 2014, with a jump of 17.6 percent to small businesses.

The bank's Tier I capital ratio, a key measure of its financial strength, rose to 9.12 percent at the end of 2014 from 9.01 percent at the end of 2013 and just above the 9 percent minimum required by the Bank of Israel for the start of 2015.

Israel's largest bank, Hapoalim, earlier also reported lower quarterly profit due to a spike in credit loss provisions.

($1 = 4.01 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)