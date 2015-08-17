JERUSALEM Aug 17 Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank
reported a 7.5 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Monday
as financing income that topped 1 billion shekels for the first
time helped Israel's biggest mortgage lender beat forecasts.
Israel's fourth-largest bank said it earned 330 million
shekels ($87 million), up from 307 million a year earlier and
above the 292 million forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.
Financing income rose 12.6 percent to 1.04 billion shekels,
while credit loss charges to protect against bad loans nearly
doubled to 40 million shekels.
The bank, which holds a 35 percent market share in mortgage
lending and is the first of Israel's largest banks to report
second-quarter earnings, said it would distribute a dividend of
49.5 million shekels, or 0.21 shekel a share.
It paid 36 million shekels in the first quarter when it
began a policy of paying dividends of up to 15 percent of net
profit through 2016.
Chief Executive Eldad Fresher said the bank was able to
retain its top position in mortgages by maintaining a
conservative lending policy and a strict review of portfolio
risk despite Israel's economy in the quarter posting gross
domestic product growth of just 0.3 percent.
Mizrahi-Tefahot's Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 9.3 percent
at the end of June from 8.94 percent a year earlier.
($1 = 3.7860 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)