TEL AVIV May 18 Israel's top mortgage lender,
Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, reported a 16 percent rise in
quarterly net profit due to a lower credit loss provision and
higher financing income.
Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel's fourth-largest bank, said on
Wednesday it earned 288 million shekels ($75.1 million) in the
first quarter, up from 248 million a year earlier and
above 271 million shekels forecast in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Its provision for credit losses fell to 3 million
shekels from 35 million in the first quarter of 2015, while net
interest income increased to 760 million from 699 million.
Mizrahi-Tefahot, which holds about a 35 percent market share
in mortgage lending, said it will distribute a dividend for the
quarter of 43.2 million shekels.
The bank's Tier I capital ratio, a key measure of its
financial strength, rose to 9.65 percent at the end of March
from 9.1 percent a year earlier.
($1 = 3.8350 shekels)
