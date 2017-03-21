TEL AVIV, March 21 (Reuters) -
* Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel's third-largest bank,
reported on Tuesday a 10.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter net
profit, boosted by higher financing income.
* Its net profit in the quarter was 265 million shekels ($73
million) compared with 240 million a year earlier. Analysts on
average forecast the bank would earn 294 million shekels,
according to a Reuters poll.
* Financing income in the quarter rose 12.7 percent to 1.07
billion shekels. Its credit loss provision rose to 81 million
shekels from 75 million.
* The bank's Tier I capital ratio, a key measure of its
financial strength, rose to 10.1 percent at the end of 2016 from
9.5 percent in 2015.
* It will pay a dividend of 39.8 million shekels for the
fourth quarter, or 15 percent of its net profit. Mizrahi has
received authorisation from the central bank to distribute up to
30 percent of its profit as a dividend starting in the first
quarter of 2017.($1 = 3.6203 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)