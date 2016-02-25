TEL AVIV Feb 25 Israel's top mortgage lender,
Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, reported a higher quarterly net
profit due to a lower credit loss provision but missed analysts'
expectations as interest income fell.
Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel's fourth-largest bank, said on
Thursday it earned 240 million shekels ($61 million) in the
fourth quarter, up from 203 million a year earlier but
below 280 million shekels forecast in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Its provision for credit losses fell to 75 million
shekels from 150 million in the final quarter of 2014, while net
interest income declined to 820 million from 846 million.
Mizrahi-Tefahot, which holds a 35 percent market share in
mortgage lending, said it will distribute a dividend for the
quarter of 36 million shekels, bringing its payout for 2015 to
122 million.
The bank's Tier I capital ratio, a key measure of its
financial strength, rose to 9.5 percent at the end of 2015 from
9.05 percent at the end of 2014.
($1 = 3.9136 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)