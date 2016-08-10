JERUSALEM, Aug 10 (Reuters) -
* Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, Israel's top mortgage
lender, reported on Wednesday a 3 percent rise in second-quarter
profit, boosted by higher financing income.
* Net profit was a record 340 million shekels ($89 million)
versus 330 million a year earlier.
* Mizrahi, which holds about a 35 percent share of the
mortgage market, was forecast to earn 318 million shekels,
according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
* Its provision for credit losses rose to 57 million shekels
from 40 million in the year earlier period.
* Financing income before the provision grew 4.4 percent to
1.08 billion shekels.
* The bank will pay a quarterly dividend of 51 million
shekels, 15 percent of its profit, after a 43.2 million shekel
payout in the first quarter.
* Its Tier I capital ratio, a key measure of its financial
strength, rose to 9.72 percent from 9.30 percent a year ago.($1
= 3.8104 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)