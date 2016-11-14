JERUSALEM, Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, Israel's top mortgage lender, reported on Wednesday an 18 percent rise in third-quarter profit, boosted by higher commissions.

* Net profit was a record 373 million shekels ($97 million)versus 316 million a year earlier.

* Mizrahi, which holds about a 35 percent share of the mortgage market, was forecast to earn 342 million shekels, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

* Its provision for credit losses slipped to 59 million shekels from 61 million in the year earlier period.

* Financing income before the provision grew 1.1 percent to 1.1 billion shekels.

* The bank will pay a quarterly dividend of 56 million shekels, 15 percent of its profit, after a 51 million shekel payout in the second quarter.

* Its Tier I capital ratio, a key measure of its financial strength, rose to 9.85 percent from 9.3 percent in 2015.

* "The ratio of capital to risk assets, the liquidity coverage ratio and leverage ratio constitute a huge leap and reflect well on the resilience and strength of the bank," said CEO Eldad Fresher.

* ($1 = 3.8572 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)