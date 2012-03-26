TEL AVIV, March 26 Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank , Israel's fourth-largest lender, reported a 35 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by a lower charge for credit losses in the wake of a strong domestic economy.

Mizrahi-Tefahot, the first of Israel's largest banks to report quarterly earnings, on Monday posted fourth-quarter net profit of 299 million shekels ($80 million), compared with 222 million a year earlier.

Its charge for credit losses fell to 62 million shekels from 192 million. Financing income before credit losses fell 7 percent to 818 million shekels though the 2010 quarter included an extraordinary gain from the collection of interest on problematic loans. Financing income from ongoing activities was up 7.6 percent in the 2011 quarter.

Mizrahi-Tefahot is Israel's largest mortgage lender with an average market share of 34 percent.

"Mizrahi-Tefahot's financial results in 2011 testify to the continued development of the bank in recent years and reinforces its position as the bank that is growing the most and is most profitable over time in Israel's banking system," Eli Yones, the bank's chief executive, said.

Return on equity in the fourth quarter was 16.9 percent. Its capital adequacy ratio was 13.4 percent, down from nearly 14 percent a year ago.

Israel's top three banks will report quarterly results later this week. ($1 = 3.73 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)