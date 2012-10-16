TEL AVIV Oct 16 Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Chairman Jacob Perry said on Tuesday he was leaving Israel's fourth-biggest bank to enter politics.

Perry, a former head of Israel's internal security service Shin Bet, will run for parliament in a Jan. 22 election as part of a new, centrist party, Yesh Atid ("There is a Future").

"I will advise the bank of the date that I will step down as chairman of the board in a separate statement," Perry said in a letter to Mizrahi, where he has served as chairman since 2003.

Though opinion polls predict an easy reelection for right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, they also see significant gains for Yesh Atid, which is headed by popular former TV anchorman Yair Lapid. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)