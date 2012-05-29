* Q1 net profit 251 mln shekels vs 245 mln forecast

* Financing income up 9.3 percent

* Capital adequacy ratio dips to 13.24 percent

TEL AVIV, May 29 Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, Israel's fourth-largest lender, beat estimates with a 5.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by higher financing income as it recruited new customers and expanded its share of the mortgage market.

Mizrahi-Tefahot, the first of Israel's top banks to publish quarterly earnings, reported on Tuesday first-quarter net profit of 251 million shekels ($64.9 million), compared with 238 million a year earlier.

Its charge for credit losses rose by 24 percent to 67 million shekels, while financing income before credit losses grew 9.3 percent to 788 million.

The bank, Israel's largest mortgage lender with a market share of 36.7 percent, was forecast to post net income of 245 million shekels on financing income of 813 million and credit losses of 107 million, according to a Reuters poll.

"The complex macro environment in which the banking system operates and the repercussions of the slowdown in the euro countries on the Israeli economy in general and the business sector in particular led to a drop in demand for credit for businesses," Eli Yones, the bank's chief executive, said.

"As a result, the bank acted in the first quarter to deepen ... its activities in the household sector, which is characterised by wider distribution and relatively low risk, and increased the share of retail credit to 71 percent of the bank's total credit."

Income from operating commissions fell 6.4 percent to 363 million shekels due to a 50 percent drop in trading volumes on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Its ratio of capital to risk slipped to 13.24 percent from a capital adequacy ratio of 13.48 percent a year earlier. The tier I ratio rose to 7.94 percent.

Israel's three largest banks will report quarterly earnings on Thursday. ($1 = 3.87 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)