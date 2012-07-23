By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM, July 23
JERUSALEM, July 23 Mizrahi-Tefahot,
Israel's fourth-largest bank, aims to take steps to meet the
country's new capital rules by 2014, a year earlier than
required as part of a new five year plan.
Israel's largest mortgage lender said under the plan it
would also try to reach a return on equity of 14.5 percent in
2017 to coincide with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent.
Return on equity measures a bank's profitability and capital
ratios show a bank's financial strength. Banks around the world
are having to strengthen their capital to comply with new rules
to make them safer and less likely to need government rescues in
a crisis.
Mizrahi-Tefahot also wants to raise its market share of
credit to the public to 17.5 percent by 2017 from 15.1 percent
in 2011.
Chief Executive Officer Eli Yones said the decision to
launch a new strategic plan now comes as the bank was close to
achieving its targets in its current plan, showing the highest
growth and profit in the banking system, while maintaining the
lowest risk profile among Israel's largest banks.
"The message ... is we will not rest on our laurels and are
now charting the path of the bank's future development and
signalling the new goals we want to reach in the next five
years," Yones said.
To reach its new goals Mizrahi-Tefahot said it would
maintain operational efficiency, raise capital through new and
complex instruments and strengthen its risk management.
The bank did not specify exactly what steps it would take
and officials were not immediately available for comment.
Under draft guidelines issued by the central bank's
Supervisor of Banks earlier this year, Israeli banks will have
to hold core capital equivalent to at least 9 percent of their
risk-weighted assets by January 2015.
"The board has directed the management of the bank to act,
whenever possible, to advance implementation of the Bank of
Israel's provisions, and to prepare to reach a core capital of
not less than 9 percent already at the beginning of 2014, while
maintaining adequate safety margins," Mizrahi-Tefahot said.
Israel's current core capital ratio requirement - a measure
of financial strength - is 7.5 percent, with Israeli banks
averaging about 8 percent.
Mizrahi-Tefahot's Tier 1 ratio was 7.94 percent in the first
quarter. It's return on equity was 13.6 percent.
It was 14.6 percent in 2011.
Adi Scop, an analyst at the IBI Investment House, said the
bank should have little trouble in meeting a 9 percent Tier 1
capital target as long as the global economy doesn't collapse
again.
"They don't have to do much," he said. "They don't have to
raise capital. They just have to do what they have been doing
the last six, seven years - grow the credit book and revenue
line faster than the expense line and don't distribute
dividends."
The bank said it would maintain its policy to distribute a
yearly dividend of 40 percent of net profit from ongoing
operations starting in 2014. It paid a dividend of 120 million
shekels in 2011.
Mizrahi-Tefahot said it aims for annual growth of at least 8
percent on revenues and about 4.5 percent a year for expenses.
Its shares were up 2.9 percent at 28.80 shekels in
afternoon trade in Tel Aviv after hitting a year low of 28
shekels on Sunday.
($1 = 4.04 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)