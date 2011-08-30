JERUSALEM Aug 30 Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank , Israel's fourth-largest lender, beat estimates with a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by higher financing income and operating commissions and a fall in credit losses.

Mizrahi-Tefahot, the first of Israel's largest banks to report quarterly earnings, reported on Tuesday that second-quarter net profit reached 252 million shekels ($71 million), compared with 201 million shekels a year earlier.

The bank, Israel's largest mortgage lender, with an average market share of a third, was forecast to post net income of 234 million shekels, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The charge for credit losses slipped to 80 million shekels, while financing income before credit losses grew 11.3 percent to 795 million shekels. Income from operating commissions inched up 1.2 percent to 336 million shekels.

The bank was forecast to record credit losses of 100 million shekels and financing income of 777 million shekels.

Mizrahi-Tefahot's return on equity in the April-June period was 15.2 percent, compared with 12.4 percent in the same period in 2010.

Its ratio of capital to risk-weighted assets slipped to 13.61 percent by June 30 from 13.69 percent a year earlier. Its tier I ratio was barely changed at 7.71 percent.

Israel's three largest banks will report quarterly earnings on Wednesday. ($1 = 3.57 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Will Waterman)