* Japanese banks trying to build asset management business

* Over half of Japan households' $14 trln assets in cash, deposits (Adds details of deal and context)

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Sept 30 Mizuho Financial Group Inc and Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co, Japan's second-largest lender and life insurer by assets, respectively, are combining their money management operations to bulk up what is seen as a very promising business.

With most of its household wealth sitting in low-yielding bank deposits, Japan holds big potential for asset managers. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been encouraging money to shift into stocks and other investments to give a boost to the nation's economy.

Japanese banks are also trying to expand their money management operations as new global regulations have been making their traditional lending businesses costlier.

Mizuho and Dai-ichi Life said on Wednesday they will combine Mizuho affiliates Shinko Asset Management Co and Mizuho Asset Management Co, the asset management division of Mizuho Trust & Banking, and DIAM Co, a joint venture between Mizuho and Dai-ichi Life.

Mizuho will own 51 percent voting rights of the combined company and Dai-ichi Life will hold the rest. The new company will have 54 trillion yen ($449.5 billion) in assets under management. They aim to complete the merger in the first half of fiscal 2016. No financial details of the deal were given.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Japan's largest lender, also recently consolidated its asset management companies, as President Nobuyuki Hirano said the bank plans to make asset management a core business.

Japanese households have $14.3 trillion in financial assets and more than half of them in cash and deposits, the Bank of Japan data shows, with mutual funds and stock investments accounting for only 16.3 percent.

In comparison, cash and deposits make up only 13.2 percent of the U.S. households' financial assets, with mutual funds and stock investments accounting for nearly half, the same BOJ data shows.

Abe's government has introduced tax-free individual savings accounts last year, allowing investments of up to 1 million yen each year without tax, hoping to attract those who have never bought stocks. ($1 = 120.1300 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Muralikumar Anantharaman)