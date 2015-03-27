TOKYO, March 27 Mizuho Financial Group Inc said on Friday it plans to merge its asset management operations, as part of efforts by Japan's second-largest bank to boost profits from its non-lending businesses.

Under the plan, Mizuho will merge Shinko Asset Management Co and Mizuho Asset Management Co. The asset-management division of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co will also be hived off and combined into the merged entity.

It said details such as the schedule of the merger would be announced at a later date.

Sources had flagged the move to Reuters earlier this month. It is among the last of the group reorganisation moves by Mizuho some 15 years after it was created via the merger of Fuji Bank, Dai-Ichi Kangyo Bank and the Industrial Bank of Japan. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)