TOKYO, July 3 Mizuho Financial Group Inc's new board chairwoman, who was appointed to improve governance after a mob loan scandal, said top management had become too distant from the front line.

The Japanese bank was reprimanded in September for failing to act two years after learning that a subsidiary had extended loans to "anti-social forces" - a euphemism for organised crime.

"Somewhere, there's a problem with decision-making," Hiroko Ota, a high-profile academic and former economy minister, told Reuters in an interview.

"Information from the front line needs to be passed on to the top... My impression is that the front line and the headquarters where management planning is carried out are far apart."

Chief Executive Yasuhiro Sato brought Ota to the board to provide "outside eyes", along with former Hitachi Ltd chairman Takashi Kawamura and lawyer Tatsuo Kainaka.

Their appointments coincided with a call from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for companies to hire more outside directors, to help attract foreign investors to the stock market.

Foreign investors have long criticised corporate Japan for an insular culture which they say neglected shareholders, leading to persistent low return on equity and failure to hold organisations or executives accountable for malfeasance.

Ota said that as an outsider with no experience of running a company, she would be in a position to monitor the bank from a shareholders' perspective.

She said the bank spent too much time "looking inward" after past mergers and needed to look at ways to improve profitability which has lagged that of rivals Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Mizuho was formed around 14 years ago by the merging of Industrial Bank of Japan, Dai-Ichi Kangyo Bank and Fuji Bank. Last year, Mizuho merged its corporate and retail banking units.

"Because of the anti-social forces problem, our controls and directorship system are being closely watched. But improving profitability and competitiveness is also important," Ota said.

"Much energy was spent looking inward, and the benefits of past mergers have not yet materialised. We need to find a way to realise that potential."

Ota declined to comment on specific measures, saying the new board of directors would only start meetings this month after appointments were approved by shareholders in late June.

Asked about Abe's call for more outside directors at listed companies, Ota said such members were crucial in prompting management to better explain their decisions.

"For example, if there are certain recurring investments and someone asks whether they're really necessary, explanation is needed," she said, adding that a single outside board member was not enough.

"One person might not have enough power when taking a stand against top management. They might just say, 'Thank you for your valuable opinion,' and that will be the end of the matter."

In most developed economies, listed entities are required to select the majority of board members from outside the company. Last year, nearly 40 percent of companies on Tokyo's main bourse had boards made up only of insiders.

Ota is now one of the highest-ranking women in Japan's financial industry. She was wary, however, of suggestions that Japan adopts quotas for female executives.

"It's difficult to suddenly appoint executives. Rather, I think we need to make companies better places for women to work," she said. (Editing by Christopher Cushing)