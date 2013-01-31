TOKYO Jan 31 Mizuho Financial Group Inc
, Japan's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 45
percent increase in net profit for the nine months ended
December, helped by a year-end rally in Japanese equities.
Net profit climbed to 391.8 billion yen ($4.3 billion) for
April-December, Mizuho said on Thursday. That compares with 271
billion yen a year earlier when a market slump led the bank to
write down the value of its massive equity portfolio.
Japan's financial institutions have benefited from the
nearly 20 percent gain in the benchmark Nikkei average
through the final three months of 2012, powered by investor
expectations for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policies of massive
fiscal spending, aggressive monetary easing and a weaker yen.
Mizuho kept its full-year forecast at 500 billion yen, above
an average estimate of 485.8 billion yen in a poll of 18
analysts by Thomson Reuters.
Shares of Mizuho rose 23.6 percent in the final three months
of 2012, outperforming a 17 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei
average.
($1 = 91.0650 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Matt Driskill)