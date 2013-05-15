(Recasts, adds details)

* Mizuho sees net profit 500 bln yen 2013/14 vs 478.6 bln consensus

* Bank sees smaller JGB trading gain this financial year

TOKYO, May 15 Mizuho Financial Group Inc , Japan's second-largest lender by assets, said on Wednesday net profit is likely to fall 10.7 percent in the current financial year, as it expects smaller profits from Japanese government bond (JGB) trading.

Mizuho and its rivals Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc face further downward pressure on interest margins after the Japanese central bank unleashed a set of aggressive monetary policies in April.

Those measures are designed to lift the economy out of deflation, though domestic loan demand is unlikely to pick up in the near future.

In the year ending March 2014, Mizuho expects to make net profit of 500 billion yen ($4.90 billion), down from the 560.5 billion yen it made in the year just ended, though slightly above analysts' average forecast of 478.6 billion yen.

In the past few years, Mizuho and other lenders have enjoyed hefty trading gains from JGBs, making up for weak lending business at home. That JGB bonanza is over for now, the banks have said, as the BOJ's aggressive bond buying is intended to push bank money out of the JGB market into riskier assets.

Mizuho's earnings for the year ended in March were also buoyed by gains from tax accounting changes.

For its financial fourth quarter ended in March, Mizuho's net profit came to 168.7 billion yen, down 21 percent from a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.

Japanese banks do not disclose quarterly figures. ($1 = 102.0350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)