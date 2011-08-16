(Follows alerts)
Aug 17 Mizuho Financial Group Inc plans
to acquire Indonesian auto loan provider Balimor Finance PT to
expand in Asian consumer credit markets beyond Japan, the Nikkei
business daily reported.
Retail unit Mizuho Bank will pay about 4 billion yen ($52.1
million) to purchase the stock to be issued in October by
Balimor Finance through a private placement, the paper said.
The Japanese bank will obtain 51 percent of outstanding
shares to make the firm a consolidated unit and will also
dispatch executives, the Nikkei said.
Indonesia's auto market is expected to grow from an annual
800,000 units now to more than 1.2 million units in 2015, the
paper said.
Mizuho aims to increase Balimor Finance's operational bases
from three to 90 within five years, eyeing tens of thousands of
new loan contracts a year, the daily said.
The business newspaper also said the Tokyo-based bank will
offer its credit management and marketing know-how to help the
Indonesian firm differentiate itself from the competition.
As lending growth slows in Japan, Mizuho, which already has
Chinese and Indian corporate financing operations but virtually
no regional presence in credit for retail customers, hopes to
develop new markets in other parts of Asia, the Nikkei reported.
According to the daily, Mizuho's move targets the burgeoning
Asian middle class, which is expected to expand further as the
region continues its rapid growth.
Mizuho also plans to launch retail operations in Vietnam and
Malaysia, the paper said.
($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Maju Samuel)