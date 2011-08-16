(Follows alerts)

Aug 17 Mizuho Financial Group Inc plans to acquire Indonesian auto loan provider Balimor Finance PT to expand in Asian consumer credit markets beyond Japan, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Retail unit Mizuho Bank will pay about 4 billion yen ($52.1 million) to purchase the stock to be issued in October by Balimor Finance through a private placement, the paper said.

The Japanese bank will obtain 51 percent of outstanding shares to make the firm a consolidated unit and will also dispatch executives, the Nikkei said.

Indonesia's auto market is expected to grow from an annual 800,000 units now to more than 1.2 million units in 2015, the paper said.

Mizuho aims to increase Balimor Finance's operational bases from three to 90 within five years, eyeing tens of thousands of new loan contracts a year, the daily said.

The business newspaper also said the Tokyo-based bank will offer its credit management and marketing know-how to help the Indonesian firm differentiate itself from the competition.

As lending growth slows in Japan, Mizuho, which already has Chinese and Indian corporate financing operations but virtually no regional presence in credit for retail customers, hopes to develop new markets in other parts of Asia, the Nikkei reported.

According to the daily, Mizuho's move targets the burgeoning Asian middle class, which is expected to expand further as the region continues its rapid growth.

Mizuho also plans to launch retail operations in Vietnam and Malaysia, the paper said.

