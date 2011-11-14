TOKYO Nov 14 Mizuho Financial Group
said on Monday that first-half net profit fell 25
percent, hurt by the absence of hefty bond trading gains that
lifted profits the previous year, and kept its full-year
forecast unchanged.
Japan's second-largest bank by assets said net profit was
254.67 billion yen ($3.3 billion) for April-September,
down from 341.76 billion yen a year earlier.
Unlike its western rivals, Mizuho has largely escaped the
brunt of Europe's debt crisis, due to limited exposure to the
region, while bad-loan costs remained low at home as the number
of bankruptcies continued to decline in Japan.
But the bank's earnings fell year-on-year in the absence of
the hefty bond trading gains it achieved in the previous year.
For the full-year to March, the bank maintained its net
profit forecast at 460 billion yen, above an estimate of 433.9
billion yen by Thomson Reuters Starmine's SmartEstimate.
Shares of Mizuho have fallen 33 percent so far this year,
compared with a 16 percent drop in the benchmark Nikkei average
.
($1 = 77.070 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)