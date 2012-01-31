TOKYO Jan 31 Mizuho Financial Group , Japan's No. 2 lender by assets, said its April-December net profit fell 36 percent, squeezed by a write-down of deferred tax assets as part of a tax code change, and kept its full-year forecast.

With little exposure to Europe's troubled sovereign bonds and less dependent on volatile investment banking, Mizuho and its Japanese rivals are better placed to take advantage of a retrenchment by European lenders under pressure to shore up their capital.

Mizuho's April-December net profit was 271 billion yen ($3.6 billion), down from 422.1 billion yen a year earlier.

For the full year, Mizuho kept its net profit forecast at 460 billion yen, up 11 percent from the previous year and above an average estimate of 427 billion yen in a poll of 14 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-ranked Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) on Monday posted virtually flat quarterly net profit growth as domestic lending continued to be weak. October-December net profit was 97.2 billion yen.

Mizuho shares have risen 17 percent since hitting a more than eight-year low in November, while the benchmark Nikkei average has gained 8 percent. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) is up 10 percent and SMFG 20 percent.

MUFG is due to report its earnings on Wednesday. ($1 = 76.3900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)