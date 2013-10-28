TOKYO Oct 28 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso
said on Monday that he would consider penalty against Mizuho
Financial Group over a loans-to-mobsters scandal after
closely examining a report issued by an outside panel earlier in
the day.
Mizuho has been under fire after regulators last month
reprimanded it for failing to terminate loans to members of
origanised crime syndicates for more than two years after it
found about them.
Aso's remark appeared to indicate that the Financial
Services Agency may not force any harsher punishments on Mizuho
after having ordered the bank to improve business practices as
the lender did almost nothing about the mob lending for more
than two years.
Aso, who is also financial services minister, was speaking
to reporters after receiving a report from the external panel of
lawyers hired by Mizuho, which said Japan's second-biggest bank
by assets did not intentionally cover up the shady lending.
