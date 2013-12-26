TOKYO Dec 26 Mizuho Financial Group
said on Thursday that its chairman Takashi Tsukamoto will step
down in March to take responsibility over a scandal involving
loans to organised crime.
The move came after regulators earlier on Thursday ordered
Japan's second-largest lender to suspend some of its lending
operations for one month.
President Yasuhiro Sato will also give up a full year's
compensation, extended from a period of six months announced
earlier, Mizuho said through a statement.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)