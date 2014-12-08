Dec 8 Mizuho Securities USA (MSUSA), the investment unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc appointed Derek Dillon as managing director and head of its equity capital markets division.

Dillon has over 15 years of financial service experience.

Most recently he co-headed the capital markets and syndicate at Plural Investments. He has also worked with Banc of America Securities.

He will report to Matthew DeSalvo, head of MSUSA's equity division. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)