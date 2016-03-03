BRIEF-Galapagos priced 3.75 mln new ordinary shares at $90 per ADS
* Galapagos raises $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering
March 3 Mizuho Bank Americas, part of Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group Inc, appointed Eric Yoss as chief risk officer.
He joins from Barclays, where he was head of risk for the Americas and Chief Risk Officer of Barclays Capital.
Eric, who will be based in New York, had earlier held senior risk management positions at Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan. (Reporting by Vishaka George)
* Galapagos raises $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei stock index took its cue from a rebound in U.S. shares and a weaker yen on Tuesday, pulling away from its recent five-month lows.