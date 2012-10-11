Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
Oct 11 Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd, guaranteed by Mizuho Financial Group Inc, on Wednesday sold $2.5 billion of senior unsecured bonds in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Mizuho, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MIZUHO TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 1.55 PCT MATURITY 10/17/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.976 FIRST PAY 04/17/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 1.555 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/17/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 90 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 2.95 PCT MATURITY 10/17/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.708 FIRST PAY 04/17/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 2.984 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/17/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.
LONDON, Feb 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked top officials to examine U.S. food company Kraft Heinz's proposed takeover of Unilever Plc, the Financial Times reported on Sunday without citing any sources.