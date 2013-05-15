BRIEF-Barclays Bank Of Zimbabwe reports FY pre-tax profit $14.4 mln
* FY ended Dec 2016 net interest income $18.3 million versus $16.6 million year ago
TOKYO May 15 The ongoing rise in Japanese government bond yields does not impact earnings, the president of Mizuho Financial Group Inc said on Wednesday.
"A significant jump in yields causes concerns, but we are not seeing such a situation now," said Yasuhiro Sato, president of Japan's second-largest lender by assets, at a news conference.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield spiked to its highest level in over a year this week as a relentless fall in the yen and surge in domestic share prices buffeted the debt market.
* Says its shares to be removed from delisting risk warning from Mar 2 after swinging back to profit in 2016
Feb 28 British bank Virgin Money would look at buying assets from up-for-sale Co-operative Bank , its head said on Tuesday, after the group reported operating profit rose by a third last year.