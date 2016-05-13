* Mizuho sees 10.5 pct profit fall, above estimates

* SMFG sees 8.2 pct profit rise, below estimates (Recasts with SMFG results, executive comments)

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, May 13 Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc on Friday forecast a 10.5 percent fall in net profit this financial year due to the central bank's negative interest rate policy and an economic slowdown at home and overseas.

Japan's second-largest lender said it expected bad loan costs to more than double for the year ending in March 2017, adding that the jump was a result of the uncertain general business environment rather than anything specific related to the energy sector or Chinese market.

"There is going to be some fallout from the economic slowdown in Japan and overseas," Mizuho Chief Executive Officer Yasuhiro Sato told reporters. "We have conservatively factored in potential negative developments."

Mizuho forecast net profit would fall to 600 billion yen ($5.5 billion), slightly above an analyst consensus of 582.8 billion. For the year just ended, the bank reported a 9.6 percent rise in net profit to 670.9 billion yen, above the 638.9 billion yen average of 17 analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.

The bank managed to increase its profit after selling shares of its corporate clients.

Japanese banks traditionally own client stock to strengthen business ties but regulators have said the practice makes banks' financial health subject to market swings.

Mizuho and its rivals have long suffered from weak demand for loans while a central bank policy of driving down borrowing costs to spur lending and investment has failed to stimulate demand to any significant degree.

Japanese banks' near-stagnant lending businesses are likely to cope with even lower loan rates this year after the central bank adopted negative interest rates in February.

The country's third largest lender, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), said on Friday that it expected an 8.2 percent rise in net profit this year.

But its 700 billion yen forecast was below a 734.7 billion yen average analyst forecast and the expected rise was partly down to the fact the bank had to book a writedown from its stake in an Indonesian lender last year.

The bank reported a 14.2 percent fall in net profit for the year ended in March after it took 57 billion yen charge for its 40 percent stake in PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk (BTPN).

Japan's biggest bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is scheduled to report results on Monday.

($1 = 108.8400 yen) (Editing by Christopher Cushing and David Clarke)