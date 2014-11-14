TOKYO Nov 14 Mizuho Financial Group Inc reported on Friday a smaller drop in first-half profit than it had projected at the start of the year, supported by strength in its market division and lower credit costs.

Japan's No. 2 lender by assets said April-September net profit came in at 355.29 billion yen ($3.1 billion), down 17 percent from the same period last year but beating its own forecast for 250 billion yen.

After logging record profits in the previous year, Japan's top banks forecast earnings to fall this year as the boost from "Abenomics" was fading in the stock market and domestic loan demand remained sluggish.

But earnings have stayed solid at the banks' stock and bond trading divisions, and bad-loan costs have remained low on fewer bankruptcies.

Mizuho kept its net profit forecast for the fiscal year ending in March at 550 billion yen, down 20 percent on the year. That compared with the average estimate of 580.5 billion yen in a Thomson Reuters poll of 17 analysts.

