By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Nov 14 Mizuho Financial Group said first-half profit slipped seven percent, hit by the central bank's introduction of negative interest rates this year which has further squeezed already low returns on loans.

Japan's No. 2 bank by assets said net profit fell to 358.2 billion yen ($3.3 billion) for April-September. It kept its full-year forecast for 600 billion yen in net profit, an 11 percent decline from the previous year and in line with analysts' estimates.

Weak domestic economic growth has stifled demand for corporate loans for years while the Bank of Japan's decision to turn to negative rates has so far failed to coax firms to ramp up new borrowing.

For the first half, Mizuho's net interest income, or profits from lending operations, dropped 16.6 percent to 436.4 billion yen compared to a year earlier.

The bank's outstanding domestic loans stood at 50 trillion yen, down 0.7 trillion yen from the same period a year earlier.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Japan's largest and third largest lenders respectively, will announce their results later in the day.

($1 = 107.5900 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Additional reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)