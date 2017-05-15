UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TOKYO May 15 Mizuho Financial Group said on Monday net profit fell 10 percent for the year ended in March, hurt by a weak domestic lending business.
Japan's second-largest lender by assets said net profit came in at 603.5 billion yen ($5.31 billion) for the year, down from 670.9 billion yen a year earlier. It compares with an average estimate of 617.4 billion yen in a poll of 16 analysts by Thomson Reuters.
For the year through March 2018, the bank forecast a net profit of 550 billion yen, below an average estimate of 569.1 billion yen by 16 analysts. ($1 = 113.6600 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts