TOKYO Oct 28 Mizuho Financial Group's
management lacked the awareness of the gravity of collaborating
with anti-social forces, an external panel of lawyers said on
Monday.
The panel, appointed by Mizuho, reported its findings on how
the bank failed for more than two years to end the loans to
"yakuza" gangsters after discovering the shady transactions.
"It is highly regrettable that a bank that represents Japan
was involved in such a problem and we cannot ignore the fact
that such incidents were allowed to be carried on within the
organisation," the panel said in a report.
