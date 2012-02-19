Sri Lanka's Commercial Bank Q4 profit up 25.8 pct y/y
COLOMBO, Feb 23 Group results of Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc for the quarter ended Dec. 31 released on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG/TOKYO Feb 19 Japan's Mizuho Financial Group will sign an agreement to cooperate with South Africa's Standard Bank in corporate lending as early as this week, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The non-exclusive agreement will focus on bringing more of Mizuho's Japanese clients to Africa and Standard Bank's clients to Japan, said one of the people, both of whom declined to be identified because the information is not public.
A spokesman for Mizuho declined to comment. A Standard Bank spokesman said it would "not be appropriate" to comment. (Reporting by David Dolan and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by David Cowell)
SEOUL, Feb 23 South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged for an eighth straight month on Thursday, opting for stability as it monitors uncertainties ranging from an unpredictable North Korea to global policy challenges and a political scandal at home.