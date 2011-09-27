HANOI, Sept 27 Vietcombank , Vietnam's second-largest partly private bank by assets, has reached an agreement to sell a 15 percent stake to Japan's Mizuho Corporate Bank, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group , the chairman of the Vietnamese lender said on Tuesday.

"The State Bank (of Vietnam) has agreed for us to sell our stake to Mizuho," Chairman Nguyen Hoa Binh said, but declined to provide the value of the deal.

In July sources said Mizuho was expected to buy up to 20 percent stake in Vietcombank in a deal worth more than $500 million. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau,; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)