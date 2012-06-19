BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 20 Mizuho Financial Group agreed to buy a Brazilian unit of WestLB for about 30 billion yen ($380 million), a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Mizuho, Japan's second-largest lender by assets, will acquire the entire stake in Banco WestLB do Brasil SA, said the source, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly. ($1 = 79.0300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Richard Pullin)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 The trial of two men was delayed on Monday in a case stemming from a probe into a bitcoin exchange and a data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co after prosecutors revealed a new witness.
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. blacklisted Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami and an associate for drug trafficking, the first crackdown by the Trump administration against top officials in President Nicolas Maduro's government for money laundering and the drug trade.