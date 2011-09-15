(Follows alerts)

Sept 16 Mizuho Financial Group Inc will carry out the planned merger of core units Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Corporate Bank in the first half of fiscal 2013, the Nikkei business daily said.

In May, the group had said the merger would take place in 2-3 years. Mizuho now plans to conduct the merger at the earliest end of that time frame and an announcement is due Friday, the paper said without naming sources.

The group will also consider a three-way merger that includes Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, the business paper reported.

Mizuho aims to enhance its strength as a megabank by combining the development and marketing of financial products, the Nikkei said.

Currently, Mizuho Bank provides retail banking services, Mizuho Corporate Bank serves large corporations and Mizuho Trust handles such operations as real estate, the newspaper said.

The consolidation is unlikely to involve Mizuho Trust initially, given the extra time needed to incorporate its computer system, the report said.

Mizuho plans to gradually integrate the three banks' sales and market investment segments starting next April, the report said. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)