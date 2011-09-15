(Follows alerts)
Sept 16 Mizuho Financial Group Inc will
carry out the planned merger of core units Mizuho Bank and
Mizuho Corporate Bank in the first half of fiscal 2013, the
Nikkei business daily said.
In May, the group had said the merger would take place in
2-3 years. Mizuho now plans to conduct the merger at the
earliest end of that time frame and an announcement is due
Friday, the paper said without naming sources.
The group will also consider a three-way merger that
includes Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, the business paper
reported.
Mizuho aims to enhance its strength as a megabank by
combining the development and marketing of financial products,
the Nikkei said.
Currently, Mizuho Bank provides retail banking services,
Mizuho Corporate Bank serves large corporations and Mizuho Trust
handles such operations as real estate, the newspaper said.
The consolidation is unlikely to involve Mizuho Trust
initially, given the extra time needed to incorporate its
computer system, the report said.
Mizuho plans to gradually integrate the three banks' sales
and market investment segments starting next April, the report
said.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by
Unnikrishnan Nair)