Oct 22 The two banking units of Mizuho Financial Group Inc said they plan to offer 50 billion yen (about $656.8 million) each in loans for businesses affected by flooding in Thailand, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Mizuho Bank, which lends mainly to small and midsize firms, said it has 800 corporate borrowers in Thailand, of which about 70 suffered damage to facilities at industrial parks, the business paper said.

Mizuho Corporate Bank, whose main borrowers are large businesses, will also offer loans to firms which are hit by disrupted supply chains, the paper said.

According to the Nikkei, Mizuho Bank plans to offer affected firms low-interest loans with a maturity period of up to 10 years to help them bring equipment back online and cover operating costs.

Mizuho Corporate Bank has set up relief teams at its Japanese headquarters and at its Bangkok branch and as of now flooded industrial parks are off limits, making it difficult to assess the damage, the paper reported. ($1 = 76.130 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)