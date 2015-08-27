BUDAPEST Aug 27 Hungary's state-owned MKB Bank
will focus on organic growth and could aim for a stock exchange
listing within one and a half to two years, its new chief
executive was quoted on Thursday as saying, dampening prospects
for a merger with Budapest Bank.
The National Bank of Hungary took control of loss-making
lender MKB, bought by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government
from Germany's BayernLB in July 2014, late last year
and has been transforming it to prepare for its privatisation.
The deal was part of Orban's efforts to boost state control
over key sectors of the economy, such as energy and finance.
Under that strategy, Hungary also acquired GE Capital's
local unit, Budapest Bank. Some government officials have
floated the idea of a merger to exploit synergies between the
two lenders, but that scenario now seems less likely.
"Our current size is not sufficient. We need to grow but
this cannot be achieved through integration only," MKB Bank
Chairman and Chief Executive Adam Balog, a former central bank
deputy governor, told the weekly Figyelo in an interview.
"We want to grow organically within a transforming bank
sector," Balog said. "A potential integration would definitely
help, but right now we target organic development."
The central bank, led by Orban's strong ally Governor Gyorgy
Matolcsy, has also worked to sell non-performing assets held by
MKB Bank, which have weighed on its balance sheet for years. But
no large-scale transaction has occurred yet, Balog said.
"A bigger-volume deal involving an independent adviser has
not succeeded for now, but I still see chances for successful
individual transactions," Balog was quoted as saying.
He said prospective buyers for the bigger portfolio had
failed to submit a valid offer in time. Balog did not name the
investors involved.
Balog said the bank's bad assets would be transferred into a
special-purpose vehicle but MKB was also seeking to sell some of
its non-performing assets to private investors.
The transfer, which will occur at real economic value rather
than book value, would have "some" influence on MKB Bank's
results. However, Balog said there would be no need for a
capital increase.
MKB posted a loss of 151 billion forints ($544 million) last
year.
($1 = 277.6 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Dale Hudson)