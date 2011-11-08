* Liberty Interactive rev up 8 pct
* Liberty Media rev down 5 pct
* Liberty Interactive shares fall as much as 4.9 pct
(Adds comment by Liberty Starz CEO, financial details, updates
stock price)
Nov 8 Billionaire John Malone's Liberty
Interactive Corp LINTA.O reported an 8 percent increase in
third-quarter revenue, helped by higher international sales at
the company's TV shopping channel QVC.
Liberty Interactive's sister company Liberty Media Corp
reported a 5 percent dip in third-quarter revenue on lower
contribution from its asset holding unit, Liberty Capital.
Third-quarter revenue at Liberty Interactive, which also
owns a 34 percent stake in HSN, was up to $2.1 billion.
Liberty Interactive shares fell as much as 4.9 percent on
Tuesday and were still down 3 percent at $16.06 in early
afternoon on the Nasdaq.
Malone's Liberty also owns Starz Entertainment alongside
numerous equity stakes in Live Nation (LYV.N), Barnes & Noble
(BKS.N) and Sirius XM (SIRI.O), among others. It has until now
traded under three tracking stocks that represent its various
assets.
On Sept. 23 the company split off Liberty Interactive as a
more traditional asset-backed stock while Liberty Media
continues to trade under two tracking stocks LSTZA.O and
LCAPA.O.
The Liberty Media tracking stocks were down 2 percent and
up 0.8 percent, respectively, in early afternoon.
Liberty Media posted third-quarter revenue of $540 million,
down from $571 million last year.
Liberty Media's Starz unit, which trades under the tracking
stock LSTZA.O, posted third-quarter revenue of $389 million.
Revenue at Liberty Capital fell 40 percent to $151 million
after it changed the attribution of Starz Media from Liberty
Capital to Liberty Starz.
Starz said in September it would be pulling its programming
off Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) next February after both sides were
unable to reach a new distribution agreement. Starz had hoped
for its programming, which includes Sony Corp (6758.T) and Walt
Disney Co (DIS.N) movies, to be on a premium tier, according to
sources.
"We didn't believe it was appropriate to include our Starz
brand in a low-cost service," said Liberty Starz Chief
Executive Chris Albrecht.
Liberty Media said there is bright future for its products
on digital distribution outlets similar to Netflix.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore and Yinka Adegoke in
New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Matthew Lewis)