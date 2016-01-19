By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 19 Major League Baseball said it
had settled a lawsuit filed against it by fans unhappy about
restrictions on watching their favorite teams play on TV.
"We can confirm that a settlement of the Garber case has
been reached. Because the process remains ongoing, it is not
appropriate to comment further at this time," Major League
Baseball said in a statement posted on its website.
At issue were agreements that limit where certain games can
be broadcast which consumers said resulted in anticompetitive
blackouts that forced them to pay more to see matches.[nL1N0Y51
Trial in the case had been scheduled to begin on Tuesday,
according to the court docket. The case had been filed in 2012
against Major League Baseball, DirecTV, Comcast Corp
and others.E9]
Major League Baseball did not give details of the agreement.
NBC Sports Regional Networks said in a statement that they
were "pleased with the settlement and look forward to partnering
with Major League Baseball to enable our regional sports
networks' offering of live in-market streaming of games to
subscribers."
A spokesman for AT&T, which closed its acquisition of
DirecTV last year, had no immediate comment.
Typically, regional sports networks have exclusive rights to
broadcast professional baseball and hockey games in their home
markets, but cannot broadcast those games elsewhere.
Sports fans, however, complained that this allows
professional sports leagues to charge premium prices to watch
games outside home markets - for example, if a San Francisco
resident wanted to watch the New York Yankees.
The settlement followed a deal struck by the National Hockey
League in June to allow fans to watch their favorite teams play
outside their home markets without having to pay extra for a
league-wide bundle of games.
The case at the U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York is Garber et al v. Office of the Commissioner of
Baseball et al in the same court, No. 12-03074.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Andrew Hay)