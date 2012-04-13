(Adds offer size, other details from term sheet)

SINGAPORE, April 13 M&L Hospitality Trusts, which owns hotels in Singapore, Australia and Japan, plans to raise as much as S$509 million ($407 million) via an initial public offering in the Southeast Asian city-state, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

M&L plans to sell up to 585.4 million units at an indicative price of S$0.80 to S$0.87 a unit, which works out to a forecast annualised distribution yield of 7.4 to 8 percent for 2012 based on the expected earnings.

The M&L IPO is Singapore's largest to date, though it is set to be soon overshadowed by other offers in the pipeline, such as Reliance Communication's undersea cable unit, which plans to raise $1.4 billion by floating its undersea cable networks via a business trust.

Other large Singapore IPOs in the pipeline include the lucrative Formula One franchise, English football club Manchester United and the aircraft leasing business of asset management firm Investec.

Following the IPO, the sponsor will control 40 to 45 percent of M&L, the term sheet said.

The property trust's preliminary prospectus, which was published on the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Opera website late on Thursday, did not include the indicative prices.

M&L expects to make its debut on the Singapore Exchange on May 7.

DBS Group, JPMorgan and UBS are the joint global coordinators, bookrunners, issue managers and underwriters.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, M&L owns the Ibis on Bencoolen and Ibis Novena hotels in Singapore, Four Points by Sheraton and Swissotel in Sydney, Travelodge Docklands in Melbourne and the Hilton Nagoya in Japan.

The six hotels have 2,509 rooms in total.

M&L's strategy is to invest in hospitality assets across the Asia Pacific region.

The trust is sponsored by Grandline International, which is owned by the Kum family whose main business interest is in shipping. ($1 = 1.2530 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Harry Suhartono; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)