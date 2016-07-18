July 18 Medical Liability Mutual Insurance Co (MLMIC) said it agreed to be bought by Berkshire Hathaway Inc's unit National Indemnity Co.

MLMIC is an underwriter of medical professional liability insurance in New York.

Terms of the deal, expected to close in the third quarter of 2017, were not disclosed by MLMIC.

MLMIC will convert to a stock company from a mutual company, the company said in a statement.

As of Dec. 31, 2015, MLMIC policyholders' surplus was about $1.8 billion.