BRIEF-Akelius Residential Property plans bond program
March 15 Akelius Residential Property AB (publ) :
FRANKFURT Feb 27 MLP AG : * Says concludes 2013 with EBIT of EUR 32.8 million * Says base scenario further foresees EBIT rising to around EUR 65 million * Says proposes a dividend of 16 cents per share * Says continuing volatility due to market burdens
March 15 Akelius Residential Property AB (publ) :
LONDON, March 15 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Shareholders exempt GFH Group from making mandatory acquisition offer to increase its stake upto 55.38 percent from 46.97 percent in co