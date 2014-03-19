BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen sees 2017 FFO I rising to 425 mln euros
* Says sees 2017 FFO I of 425 million eur including acquisitions already announced
FRANKFURT, March 19 MLP AG : * Says management board member muhyddin suleiman will be resigning * Says amalgamating responsibility for strategy and all client activities under
the leadership of CEO
COLOMBO, March 21 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly lower on Monday due to dollar demand from importers, amid rising imports and selling of rupee bonds by foreign investors, dealers said.
SHANGHAI, March 21 Short-term interest rates in China surged on Tuesday as cash conditions tightened on worries the central bank's quarterly risk assessment at the end of this month would restrict lending in the interbank market. The benchmark seven-day repo rate traded in the interbank market, considered a key indicator of general liquidity in China, opened at 2.45 percent and jumped to a high of 9.0 percent in morning trade, its highest since January 2014. By midday, th