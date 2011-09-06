DALLAS, Sept 6 Former Major League Soccer (MLS)
player Bobby Rhine has died at the age of 35, FC Dallas said on
Tuesday.
Rhine, a popular figure, was the club's television
commentator and had also worked in community development after
playing 212 games in MLS for the Texas-based team.
The club said Rhine had passed away suddenly on Monday
evening while a report on ESPN's Dallas website said he had
died of "an apparent heart attack".
"It is an extremely sad day in the history of FC Dallas,"
club president and CEO Doug Quinn said in a statement.
"Bobby was the voice and face of our club and always a very
popular figure with our fans. Everyone connected with FC Dallas
has been affected by this tragic news and we wish to send our
heartfelt condolences to Bobby's family."
A versatile player, Rhine made 136 starts and scored 23
goals with 34 assists.
