MUMBAI, Sept 2 Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra plans to launch a new sport utility vehicle in India and South Africa by end-2011, its head of automotive and farm equipment sector said on Friday.

The new vehicle will be positioned between Mahindra's existing Scorpio model, and high-end sport utility vehicle models, Pawan Goenka told reporters.

Mahindra, India's largest utility vehicles and tractor maker, will make the new vehicle at its Chakan plant in western India. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu)