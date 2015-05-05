May 5 MMA Capital Management LLC said
David Felix would join MMA Energy Capital LLC, its energy
lending business, as vice president of business development.
He will be responsible for growing the unit's renewable
energy lending practice.
Felix has over 10 years of experience and has worked in the
clean energy project development and finance sector and
developed commercial and utility scale solar projects totaling
over $500 million.
Before joining MMA Energy Capital, Felix had held
development positions with MMA Renewable Ventures, NorthLight
Power and Tesla Motors.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)